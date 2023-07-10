Gun conviction reversed

Seizure was unlawful

By: Bennett Loudon//July 10, 2023

Home>News>

Gun conviction reversed

Appellate Division Fourth Department

Gun conviction reversed

Seizure was unlawful

By: Bennett Loudon//July 10, 2023

A state appeals court has reversed a weapon conviction and dismissed the charges because of an unlawful police seizure.

Defendant Christopher Montgomery pleaded guilty in September 2021 in Onondaga County Court before Judge Stephen J. Dougherty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, unanimously reversed the conviction vacated the plea, granted a defense motion to suppress the physical evidence, and dismissed the indictment.

In January 2020, the victim of a shooting identified Montgomery’s brother as the shooter. Law enforcement officials obtained a search warrant for the home of Montgomery’s brother.

The warrant authorized officers to search anyone found on the premises. Police saw Montgomery leave the residence prior to the execution of the search warrant and took him into custody as he was walking in the road about two blocks away from his brother’s home.

Montgomery tried to run away but he was quickly caught, and a discarded gun was found along the route he fled. Montgomery was charged with a single count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A defense motion to suppress the physical evidence was denied and Montgomery pleaded guilty.

Montgomery’s appellate lawyer, Melissa K. Swartz, argued that Dougherty should have suppressed the evidence because Montgomery was unlawfully seized.

“We agree,” the Fourth Department wrote.

Dougherty refused to suppress the evidence on the ground that the officers’ observation of Montgomery walking in the roadway provided probable cause for them to believe that he had violated the Vehicle and Traffic Law, which justified the initial stop and the subsequent pursuit.

Under Vehicle and Traffic Law, where safe sidewalks are provided, it is unlawful for a pedestrian to walk on the road.

A police officer testified that, other than walking down the center of the road, he didn’t see Montgomery do anything illegal.

The prosecutor did not establish that a sidewalk was available and could be used safely, the court wrote, noting that the incident took place in January in central New York where snow and ice can make sidewalks impassable.

The prosecution also did not establish that Montgomery violated the law, which requires a pedestrian, where sidewalks are not provided, to walk only on the left side of the road or it’s the shoulder facing traffic.

“We agree with defendant that, under the circumstances of this case, the People failed to meet their burden of establishing the legality of the police conduct. The court therefore erred in refusing to suppress the physical evidence obtained as a result of the unlawful seizure,” the court wrote.

“Because our determination results in the suppression of all evidence supporting the crime charged, the indictment must be dismissed,” the court concluded.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035

Related Content

Fighting racial segregation one neighborhood at a time

When the city embarked on the Inner Loop North Transformation project a few years ago, a group of residents on[...]

July 10, 2023
Photo by Kevin Oklobzija

Elevated mortgage rates are leading to sharply higher monthly payments even as home prices ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home[...]

July 7, 2023

Texas gunman in Walmart shooting sentenced to 90 life sentences but could still face death penalty

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A white gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walma[...]

July 7, 2023

Rikers Island, facing possible federal takeover, found violating safety standards

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing the looming prospect of a federal takeover, New York City's troubled Rikers Island ja[...]

July 7, 2023

Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over its new rival app Threads

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads,[...]

July 7, 2023

Virtual panel discussion focuses on cybersecurity trends, keeping companies protected

The rise in popularity of artificial intelligence in business has its pros and cons when it comes to cybersecu[...]

July 6, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...