fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 8, 2020 89 NOT PROVIDED LEHIGH PARK II LLC Property Address: LEHIGH STATION ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $12,000,000.00 14420 FAULKS, DANIEL R & FAULKS, JESSICA Property Address: 198 UTICA STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $88,000.00 MITCHELL, NICHOLAS MICHAEL JR & MITCHELL, NICOLE LEE Property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo