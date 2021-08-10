Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Irondequoit man with COVID-19 seeks court order for medication

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 10, 2021 0

An Irondequoit man hospitalized with COVID-19 is seeking a court order that would require doctors at Unity Hospital to administer medication outside of normal treatment protocol for the virus. Michael Gangemi, 63, wants to be treated with two prescription medications, Ivermectin and Fluvoxamine. Both are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but for other ailments. Ivermectin ...

