Home / News / Assault charge dismissed

Assault charge dismissed

Other convictions affirmed

By: Bennett Loudon April 8, 2022 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has reversed an assault conviction and dismissed the charge. Defendant Ghanem Abughanem was convicted in Erie County Court in February 2016 before Judge James A. McLeod of second-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of third-degree assault. Abughanem was accused of attacking his ...

