Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / The Daily Record’s Power 20 Labor & Employment Law 2023

The Daily Record’s Power 20 Labor & Employment Law 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2023 0

We are excited to continue to build on our Power List program with our third list of 2023: our Power 20 Labor & Employment Law list.

Ben Jacobs

Ben Jacobs

This list includes lawyers who have spent much of their career working in labor and employment law.

The people on this list help both companies and employees navigate the ever-changing laws and regulations that govern employment. In recent years, that has included everything from minor issues to major concerns such as remote working policies, pay transparency, non-compete agreements, and more. These attorneys help their clients stay informed and protected and represent their clients’ interests when necessary.

As with our previous lists, the Power 20 Labor & Employment Law list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions. For anyone who was unable to complete our questionnaire, we put together a small profile.

I welcome any feedback you have at [email protected]. If you would like to recommend someone for any of our other Power Lists, you can do so at https://nydailyrecord.com/power-list-recommendation-form/.

Ben Jacobs
Associate Publisher and Editor

Power 20 Labor & Employment Law 2023

Karlee Bolaños
Bolaños Lowe

T. Andrew Brown
Brown Hutchinson LLP

Stephanie M. Caffera
Nixon Peabody LLP

Jeffrey J. Calabrese
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Elizabeth A. Cordello
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Daniel P. DeBolt
Trevett Cristo

Gordon S. Dickens
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Meghan DiPasquale
Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Anne Modica Eich
Modica Law Firm

Peter J. Glennon
The Glennon Law Firm P.C.

Paul Keneally
Underberg & Kessler LLP

Katherine S. McClung
Bond Schoenick & King PLLC

Daniel J. Moore
Harris Beach PLLC

Kevin J. Mulvehill
Phillips Lytle LLP

Jacqueline Phipps Polito
Littler

Scott Rogoff
Barclay Damon LLP

Zachary T. Ruetz
Tully Rinckey PLLC

Stacey E. Trien
Adams Leclair LLP

Amy Varel
Boylan Code LLP

Peter J. Weishaar
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Do you know a person who you feel should appear on one of The Daily Record’s future Power Lists? Take a few minutes and tell us why in this form.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo