Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for July 27, 2018

Court Calendars for July 27, 2018

By: lisagranite July 26, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER July 27 9:30 a.m. 1—Kunz v Kunz – Mark Chauvin Bezinque – Davidson Fink – Gregory J Mott 2—Spaker v Spaker – Nathan a Vanloon – Inclima Law Firm PLLC City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Douglas K Tackley & Deborah A Tackley v Sheila Richardson, 5 Glasser St – Erin M Elsner – Erin ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo