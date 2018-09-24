Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for September 12, 2018

September 24, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.     PATTISON, STEPHEN R 552 CHURCH ROAD, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 PETERS, DAVID 962 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 POWERS, GARRICK L 50 CURTISS AVENUE, SODUS, NY 14551 Favor: WEBSTER ...

