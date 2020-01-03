fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 6, 2019

Court Calendars for January 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Sealed – McCabe Weisberg 2—Roc City Partners LLC v Monique Brown, 1616 N Clinton Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Ammara Khan v Jauhara Starling, 79 Hobart St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Sibley Mixed Use LLC v Jennifer Simmons, 272 E Main St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Sibley Mixed Use LLC v Joyelle Zambito, 272 ...

