Court Calendars for January 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center v Robert Siplin, 77-81 Barberry Terrace – Craig D Carson – Legal Aid Society – Rochester 2—Nexus Capital Real Estate SPE LLC v Sharene Asberry, 149 Flanders St – Fero & Ingersoll 3—Nexus Capital Real Estate SPE LLC v Nikki Baker, 371 Ellicott St – Fero & Ingersoll 4—Nexus ...

