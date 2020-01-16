fbpx
Court Calendars for January 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Sealed – John Nacca 2—BH Group Life NY LLC v Brittany Canty, 20 Myrtle Hill Park – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Lue Terry Stith-Grannum v Diane Schottke & Jane Doe, 286 Wellington Ave – Craig D Carson 4—Arpad Dosa v Robert Whitaker & Latoya Jones Whitaker, 47 Thorndale Terrace – Erin M Elsner 5—Skyhill LLC ...

