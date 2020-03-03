fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 4, 2020

Court Calendars for March 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Eric J young v James Smith, Anasia Smith, et al, 108 Cleon St. – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Anthony Greggs v Dallas Youngs and Dshantly Virella, 703 Smith St. – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Tyrone Morrow v Jennifer Berry and Jack Garner, 18 Lynchforth Park – Burgess & Miraglia 4—JDM Homes LLC v Samantha Holmes, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo