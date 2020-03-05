fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 6, 2020

Court Calendars for March 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2020 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Eastman Gardens Housing Development v Carlton Joseph, 800 E Main St. – Burgess & Miraglia – Legal Aid Society – Rochester 2—Conclay Realty LLC v Darrel Stewart, 133 Augustine St. – Erin M Elsner 3—Conclay Realty LLC v Alton Majors and Timothy Jackson, 188 Birr St. – Erin M Elsner 4—Marwaha 101 LLC ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo