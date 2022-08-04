The Daily Record’s Power 20 Trusts & Estates 2022

We are excited to announce the next practice area in our Power List program with our Power 20 Trusts & Estates list.
This list includes lawyers who have spent much of their career working in trusts and estates law.
The people on this list help clients make sure their wishes are followed and their families’ well-being is protected. These lawyers guide clients through stressful and uncertain times to give them the peace of mind they deserve. And they have done so while navigating ever-changing ways of doing business over the past couple of years.
As with our previous lists, the Power 20 Trusts & Estates list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions. For anyone who was unable to complete our questionnaire, we put together a small profile.
Ben Jacobs
Associate Publisher and Editor
Power 20 Trusts & Estates 2022
Holly A. Beecher
Phillips Lytle LLP
Joshua B. Beisker
Underberg & Kessler
Philip L. Burke
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Kimberly J. Campbell
Brown Hutchinson LLP
Jill Cicero
The Cicero Law Firm LLP
Ralph J. Code III
Boylan Code LLP
Sarah Escolas
Wesley Clark & Peshkin LLP
Robin L. Folts
Lacy Katzen LLP
Frank B. Iacovangelo
Gallo & Iacovangelo LLP
Jeffrey M. Johnstone
Tully Rinckey PLLC
Jason P. Livingston
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
Kelly L. Odorisi
Trevett Cristo
Martin O’Toole
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Audrey Patrone Peartree
Harris Beach PLLC
Edward C. Radin
Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC
Karen Schaefer
Barclay Damon LLP
Stephanie T. Seiffert
Nixon Peabody LLP
Christine Szpet
Morgenstern DeVoesick PLLC
Daniel S. Williford
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Miles P. Zatkowsky
Dutcher & Zatkowsky