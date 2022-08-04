Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Daily Record’s Power 20 Trusts & Estates 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2022 0

We are excited to announce the next practice area in our Power List program with our Power 20 Trusts & Estates list.

This list includes lawyers who have spent much of their career working in trusts and estates law.

The people on this list help clients make sure their wishes are followed and their families’ well-being is protected. These lawyers guide clients through stressful and uncertain times to give them the peace of mind they deserve. And they have done so while navigating ever-changing ways of doing business over the past couple of years.

As with our previous lists, the Power 20 Trusts & Estates list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions. For anyone who was unable to complete our questionnaire, we put together a small profile.

I welcome any feedback you have at bjacobs@bridgetowermedia.com.

Associate Publisher and Editor

Power 20 Trusts & Estates 2022

Holly A. Beecher
Phillips Lytle LLP

Joshua B. Beisker
Underberg & Kessler

Philip L. Burke
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Kimberly J. Campbell
Brown Hutchinson LLP

Jill Cicero
The Cicero Law Firm LLP

Ralph J. Code III
Boylan Code LLP

Sarah Escolas
Wesley Clark & Peshkin LLP

Robin L. Folts
Lacy Katzen LLP

Frank B. Iacovangelo
Gallo & Iacovangelo LLP

Jeffrey M. Johnstone
Tully Rinckey PLLC

Jason P. Livingston
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Kelly L. Odorisi
Trevett Cristo

Martin O’Toole
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Audrey Patrone Peartree
Harris Beach PLLC

Edward C. Radin
Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Karen Schaefer
Barclay Damon LLP

Stephanie T. Seiffert
Nixon Peabody LLP

Christine Szpet
Morgenstern DeVoesick PLLC

Daniel S. Williford
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Miles P. Zatkowsky
Dutcher & Zatkowsky

